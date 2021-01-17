Mizoram: Schools for Class 10 and 12 will reopen from 22 January

After being closed for around 10 months, the Mizoram government has decided to allow the reopening of schools for students of class 10 and 12 from 22 January.

Apart from schools, the Mizoram government has also decided to re-open places of worship from February.

As per the new unlock guidelines issued on Saturday, schools and hostels will reopen from 22 January for students of classes 10 and 12.

Any student intending to join his or her hostel must produce a coronavirus negative certificate obtained within 96 hours before entry into the hostel, the new guidelines stated.

The Covid-related guidelines said churches will be allowed to open with 50% sitting capacity or 200 attendees every Saturday and Sunday noon time from first February.

Churches in Mizoram are closed since 22 March last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Higher institutions for undergraduate and postgraduate students will be allowed to open from February and training or coaching institutes will also open with either 50% sitting capacity or not more than 50 students from now onwards, the order said.

The maximum number of attendees in funeral and marriage reception has been raised from 35 to 100.

The number of attendees in indoor games, cinema hall, auditorium, community hall and social events (indoor) is fixed at 50.

However, games and sports practices and social events held outdoors will be allowed with 100 attendees.

In any function related to organisation or party, the number of attendees allowed is 100 but deputy commissioners can allow up to 150 attendees by special permission.

All business shops, establishments and commercial activities will function normally under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Any individual, who is returning from other parts of the country, will have to be placed under quarantine at a designated facility but those who produce RT-PCR or TreuNat labs negative test certificate, which is not older than four days, will be exempted from the quarantine protocol.

Any state resident, who goes outside and return to the state within four days, need not go for quarantine.

However, any person returning from Europe will be placed under quarantine at designated facilities and they will not be allowed for home quarantine facility.

Night curfew will remain in force in Aizawl and other district headquarters from 8.30 pm to 4.30 am every day till further orders, it added.

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi will also resume physical classes from 18 January for classes 10, 12 students. The state government decided to reopen schools in the view of the upcoming CBSE board exams.

