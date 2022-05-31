Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mizoram to declare swine fever outbreak as state disaster; disease killed over 37,000 pigs so far

At least 3,890 pigs have died and 3,264 culled due to ASF since February this year.
1 min read . 09:22 PM ISTLivemint

  • Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster, a state official informed 

The Mizoram government will be declaring the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) as a state disaster soon. The disease has so far killed more than 37,000 pigs. 

As per the data released by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department on May 25, more than 37,000 pigs have died due to ASF since March last year, causing huge monetary losses.

At least 14,174 pigs have also been culled during the same period to prevent the outbreak from further spreading, the data said.

It said that at least 3,890 pigs have died and 3,264 culled due to ASF since February this year.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster, State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua told news agency PTI. And a notification regarding the same will ve issued soon. 

Beichhua said that the state government has already received funds to compensate farmers for their culled pigs.

The ASF has affected over 50 villages or localities in seven districts of Mizoram.

