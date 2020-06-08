Mizoram to have two-week total lockdown from Tuesday, quarantine period extended

Mizoram will have a two-week total lockdown beginning tomorrow

The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by state CM Zoramthanga.

The state has also decided to extend the quarantine period from 14 to 21 days.

The decision comes in the wake of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

Guidelines for the lockdown will be notified shortly.

On Monday eight more people tested positive for Coronavirus, taking state's tally to a total of 42 patients.

