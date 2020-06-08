Mizoram to have two-week total lockdown from Tuesday, quarantine period extended

The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by state CM Zoramthanga.

The best of Wall Street Journal

Hi! You've read all your free articles

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by state CM Zoramthanga.

The state has also decided to extend the quarantine period from 14 to 21 days.

The decision comes in the wake of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

Guidelines for the lockdown will be notified shortly.

On Monday eight more people tested positive for Coronavirus, taking state's tally to a total of 42 patients.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated