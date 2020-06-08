Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Mizoram to have two-week total lockdown from Tuesday, quarantine period extended
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram to have two-week total lockdown from Tuesday, quarantine period extended

1 min read . 05:16 PM IST Himanshu Dhingra

The state has also decided to extend the quarantine period from 14 to 21 days.

Mizoram will have a two-week total lockdown beginning tomorrow

Mizoram will have a two-week total lockdown beginning tomorrow

The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by state CM Zoramthanga.

The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by state CM Zoramthanga.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The state has also decided to extend the quarantine period from 14 to 21 days.

The decision comes in the wake of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

Guidelines for the lockdown will be notified shortly.

On Monday eight more people tested positive for Coronavirus, taking state's tally to a total of 42 patients.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated