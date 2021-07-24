The ongoing curbs were scheduled to ease on Saturday.
The state government, in an official release, said the present Covid-19 positive detection rate is "extremely high" despite stringent measures taken to arrest rising cases.
"It is felt necessary to continue with the current restriction for prevention of the further spread of coronavirus, and to facilitate the ongoing mass testing conducted by the health and family welfare department," it said.
What will be allowed?
Essential services like water and electricity supply, healthcare, vaccination and LPG distribution will function normally in Aizwal.
There is no restriction on travel and transportation of goods outside the AMC area.