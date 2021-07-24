With the Covid-19 positivity rate resting above 14%, the Mizoram government has decided to extend the complete lockdown in Aizwal Municipal Corporation (AMC) till 31 July, reported news agency PTI.

Further, some restrictions have been imposed in other parts of the state.

The ongoing curbs were scheduled to ease on Saturday.

The state government, in an official release, said the present Covid-19 positive detection rate is "extremely high" despite stringent measures taken to arrest rising cases.

"It is felt necessary to continue with the current restriction for prevention of the further spread of coronavirus, and to facilitate the ongoing mass testing conducted by the health and family welfare department," it said.

What will be allowed?

Essential services like water and electricity supply, healthcare, vaccination and LPG distribution will function normally in Aizwal.

There is no restriction on travel and transportation of goods outside the AMC area.

However, all shops will be closed in the AMC area except those dealing with essential commodities, it said.

The state has left it upon deputy commissioners to impose lockdown in other places, depending upon the Covid-19 situation.

Covid situation in state

Mizoram on Friday reported 847 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic struck in March last year, a health department official said.

The state's tally stands at 30,492, of which 7,559 are active cases.

As many as 22,802 people have recovered from the infection, including 185 since Friday.

A total of 131 people have succumbed to the virus so far, he said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, over 6.16 lakh people have been inoculated in the state thus far.

