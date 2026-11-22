Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra talked about the traffic discipline followed in Aizawl, Mizoram. Taking to X, he posted a video from the capital city where vehicles were seen lined up patiently on the road without honking or overtaking the designated lanes. In the video, a woman who seems to be a local explained how traffic etiquette is followed in the city.

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Anand Mahindra shares traffic video from Aizawl In the video, the woman shared that people of Aizawl avoid honking on the roads. She explained, "You can see the traffic here. There's a lot of vehicles over here. But no horn. It's all silent because Mizo people got patience and we follow the rules."

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She further pointed out towards a white line on the road, dividing the two lanes. She added that all vehicles wait within the designated lanes for their turn instead of crossing the line. "But no one cross the line. See, you see the line. So that means we've got patience," she added.

Furthermore, she urged all Indians across the country to adopt the same quality as Aizawl. She mentioned how people in the cities honk even during heavy congestion on the road, which only adds to the noise pollution. "All the Indian other cities, please learn from us. Like there's so much noise pollution, like horn toot toot toot toot all the time, so you need to learn from here," she said.

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She said that people in Aizawl avoid honking even during peak traffic jam hours. "If there will be so much traffic, like two hours jam to three hours jam, yeah, no, still no horn. No horn. We'll just wait patiently for our time to come," she said.

"So much to learn from here," she added.

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No-honking policy and traffic manners among Mizo Sharing the video on X, Anand Mahindra praised the discipline of the people in Aizawl. He pointed out how people respect traffic rules and even a no-honking policy was introduced by the government in the state in 2017.

Are people travelling in search of silence? Mahindra reposted the video as his Sunday Wanderer post. He shared how noise pollution has led to quietness becoming a luxury in metro cities.

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"In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury," he wrote.

"As travellers, we have traditionally looked for breathtaking landscapes and magnificent monuments. But for the #SundayWanderer in me, & I bet for many others, the ‘quest for quiet’ may well become the most compelling reason to travel," he concluded.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.