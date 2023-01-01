MK Stalin govt in Tamil Nadu hikes DA for govt employees to 38%

Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu on 1 January hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with immediate effect.
The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff and the decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, he said.
This move would entail an additional annual expenditure of ₹2,359 crore and the state government has taken up the financial burden considering the welfare of state employees.
He also said that a committee of three top officials, headed by Finance Secretary-Expenditure, to look into the protest of government teachers seeking 'equal pay for equal work'.
He added the government has decided to take steps based on the recommendations of the panel. He termed the DA hike a 'New Year gift,' and appealed to the staff to cooperate with the government in its efforts aimed at people's welfare and prosperity.
Earlier, on 30 December, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners. According to a statement made public by the Office of the Chief Minister, the new increase in DA and DR for officials and retired employees will retroactively take effect on July 1, 2022.
The current rate of DA and DR is 38 per cent as of the most recent revision. The Dearness Allowance has increased for the second time this year.
Similarly, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on 27 December declared a 12% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners with effect from December 1. With this, the state government employees' DA has gone up from 8% to 20%.
