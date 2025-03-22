Amid ongoing row over delimitation, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday passed a resolution on the issue, expressing concern over the "lack of transparency and clarity" from the Union government.

Demanding transparency from the Centre over any delimitation exercise, the JAC asked for extending the freeze on parliamentary constituencies based on 1971 Census Population for next 25 years.

"Any delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content and character of democracy should be carried out transparently, enabling political parties of all the States, State Governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute in it," reads the resolution passed by JAC.

"Given the fact that the legislative intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendments was to protect/incentivise States which have implemented population control measures effectively and the goal of national population stabilisation has not yet been achieved, the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on 1971 Census Population, should be extended by another 25 years," it added.

"The States which have effectively implemented the population control program and consequently whose population share has come down, should not be penalised. The Union Government must enact necessary constitutional amendments for this purpose," the JAC resolved.

Moreover, JAC resolved that the political parties from different states represented in the meeting will bring appropriate Legislative Assembly resolutions on the delimitation issue.

Additionally, the JAC resolved that MPs will counter any attempts by the Union government to undertake any delimitation exercise contrary to the principles mentioned above.

The JAC’s first meeting was held in Chennai on Saturday. It was attended by various political leaders, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, among others.

The next meeting on the delimitation of constituencies will be held in Hyderabad, Stalin said.

Liquor scam Following the Chennai conclave, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it was an attempt by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu to divert people's attention from the allegations of a "liquor scam" it is facing.

While speaking to reporters in Karimnagar district, Kumar said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have already stated that the modalities of delimitation have not yet been finalised and that there won't be any decline in the number of seats in the south.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is facing allegations of a " ₹1,000 crore liquor scam" and people are ready to give their verdict against the party, he said.