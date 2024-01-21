MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu govt 'banned' live telecast of Ayodhya Ram mandir consecration: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Tamil Nadu government of banning live telecast of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The state administration had denied the claim.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government of banning events linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration. The senior BJP leader accused the DMK government of “anti-Hindu, hateful action" as preparations for the pran pratishtha ceremony entered its last leg.