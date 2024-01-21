Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government of banning events linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration. The senior BJP leader accused the DMK government of “anti-Hindu, hateful action" as preparations for the pran pratishtha ceremony entered its last leg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Tamil Nadu government has banned watching live telecast of Ayodha Ram Mandir programmes of January 22. In Tamil Nadu there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR and CE managed temples no puja, bhajan, prasadam or annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals," the Finance Minister wrote on X (nee Twitter).

The assertions were however denied by the state administration as 'false news with ulterior motives'.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Narendra Modi shares playlist with 70 Ram bhajans ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony "Strongly condemn the spreading of false information in an attempt to divert people's attention from the DMK Youth Conference in Salem…It is unfortunate that people in office, like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others, are purposefully propagatiing this erroneous information," he said in a social media post.

“The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department hasn't imposed any limitations on devotees' freedom to offer food, conduct poojas in the name of Shri Ram, or provide prasad in Tamil Nadu temples," the state minister added.

