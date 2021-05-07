Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that his government will bear the cost of coronavirus treatment for patients admitted in private hospitals. This will be covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Issuing his first set of orders after taking over as CM, Stalin announced a Covid pandemic time relief of ₹4,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate, and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the 6 April Assembly elections.

It recalled the party's promise of providing ₹4,000 for rice ration card holders to aid citizens affected due to the pandemic and help them with their livelihood.

"To implement that, the Chief Minister has signed the order to provide the first installment of ₹2,000 in May itself at ₹4,153.69 crore, covering 2,07,67,000 ration cardholders," it said.

He also signed another order, reducing the price of milk supplied by state-run Aavin by ₹3 with effect from May 16.

All women, including those who are working and girls pursuing higher secondary education, can now travel for free in government buses (those with normal fare) from May 8. The state government will provide a subsidy of ₹1,200 crore to the Transport Corporations to compensate for the losses that could occur due to the above scheme.

Further, he approved constituting an IAS officer-headed department to implement the "Chief Minister in Your Constituency" scheme, to fulfill another assurance of redressing people's issues within 100 days of taking over, on petitions received by him ahead of the polls as DMK chief.

He had then promised to solve the issues within 100 days of taking over as chief minister of the state if his party was given the mandate.

