MK Stalin slams CM Vijay's remarks on financial condition of Tamil Nadu, advises him not to ‘deceive people’

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday objected to Vijay’s comments about the state’s financial condition and the debt burden inherited from the previous administration. This came after Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s new chief minister at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai following tense battle of receiving majority support.

Stalin said the new government should not begin by claiming that the state lacked funds, noting that the money was available and that what mattered was the willingness to use it for the people and the capacity to govern effectively. He urged him to deliver on the promises made to voters during the election campaign.

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"For five years, we implemented countless welfare schemes for the people despite grappling with numerous issues like COVID and floods, as well as the neglect from the Union BJP government. You yourself mentioned in your very first speech the accusation that "the previous government left behind a debt of 10 lakh crore rupees and emptied the treasury"... The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits," Stalin stated.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the main point of contention between MK Stalin and CM Vijay regarding Tamil Nadu's finances? ⌵ MK Stalin disputes CM Vijay's claim that the state lacks funds and inherited a massive debt. Stalin asserts that Tamil Nadu's debt is within permitted limits and that the focus should be on the willingness and capacity to govern and deliver on promises. 2 What did CM Vijay state about the previous government's financial condition? ⌵ CM Vijay stated that the previous DMK government left behind a debt of ₹10 lakh crore and had emptied the state's treasury. He also vowed to release a white paper detailing the state's financial position for the 2021-2026 period. 3 How did MK Stalin respond to Vijay's initial announcements as CM? ⌵ MK Stalin congratulated CM Vijay on assuming office and welcomed his first set of announcements. However, Stalin also urged Vijay not to deceive the people or divert attention from governance responsibilities. 4 What are some of CM Vijay's key first announcements as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister? ⌵ CM Vijay's first announcements include providing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, setting up a Special Task Force for women's safety, establishing anti-drug trafficking units, and releasing a white paper on the previous government's finances. 5 Why did PM Modi criticize the Congress's role in Tamil Nadu's government formation? ⌵ PM Modi criticized the Congress for 'backstabbing' the DMK, its long-time ally, by supporting Vijay's TVK party instead. He referred to the Congress as a 'parasitic party' that is 'hungry for power' and deceives its allies.

Stalin requested Vijay not to "deceive the people" or divert attention from governance responsibilities.

"It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? Don't deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue! You, who came to power saying, "I will only give promises that are practically feasible," are now just stepping into government administration. I believe that, just like us, you too will surely learn soon the nuances of how to fulfill the promises made to the people. Along with the people who voted for you, I too expect the same. Once again, my best wishes for the growth journey of Tamil Nadu to continue under your rule!" he concluded.

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Stalin also conveyed his best wishes to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and welcomed the first set of announcements signed by Vijay shortly after taking office. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, @ActorVijay, leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, upon assuming this responsibility. I also welcome the announcements you have signed immediately upon taking office," he said.

What did Vijay say in his first address as CM? Vijay, in his first address as CM, vowed a "new era" of governance centred on secularism and social justice. "I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," he stated, appreciating the Tamil Nadu citizens for their support.

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Also Read | Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM today after days of numbers battle

"The DMK government has left us with a debt of ₹10 lakh crore. The party has emptied the treasury," the actor-turned politician said after the swearing-in ceremony. Vijay said his government would publish a white paper detailing Tamil Nadu’s financial position for the 2021–2026 period.

He also expressed gratitude to alliance partners Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for backing TVK in securing a majority in the Assembly.

Also Read | Meet Tamil Nadu MLA who is 9 times richer than Vijay

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi attended the swearing-in ceremony along with senior leaders from the alliance.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections proved to be a landmark moment for TVK, which captured 108 seats in its first electoral contest and brought an end to the decades-long dominance of the DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the state.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X