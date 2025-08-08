MK Stalin to unveil Tamil Nadu's own State Education Policy today in open rebuttal to Narendra Modi Govt's NEP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will unveil the long-awaited State Education Policy (SEP) today, August 8.

Advertisement

The policy, drafted as an alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP), is being launched at a time when the DMK-Congress-ruled state and the Narendra Modi-led Centre have been locked in a tussle over the education sector.

The Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has vociferously criticised and opposed the NEP, especially its three-language formula and centralised entrance exams. The DMK has termed the NEP "regressive," "anti-social justice," and an attempt at "Hindi imposition."

What does the SEP say? The SEP, drafted by a committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice D Murugesan, was submitted to the government last year. The policy is expected to focus on science education, artificial intelligence (AI), and strong English language skills, with an emphasis on making quality education accessible to all, a report in NDTV said.

Advertisement

The policy recommends admissions based on consolidated marks from Classes 9th and 10th, scrapping the idea of entrance exams for arts and science colleges—something that goes against NEP's push for a uniform entrance system.

State vs NEP

The state has decried this as coercive, warning that it punishes states for exercising their constitutional rights in education.

The SEP launch comes as the Centre withholds ₹2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, citing Tamil Nadu's refusal to adopt the NEP. The state has decried this as coercive, warning that it punishes states for exercising their constitutional rights in education, which is a concurrent subject.

Also Read | Panneerselvam snaps ties with NDA hours after morning walk with MK Stalin

The Union government has maintained that the NEP is aimed at enhancing the quality of education, making Indian students globally competitive, offering flexibility in language learning and reducing over dependence on English.