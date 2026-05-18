MK Stalin's veiled attack on Vijay's TVK: ‘Conducted campaigns through children...’

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin alleged on Monday that the ruling TVK, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, did no groundwork and yet won the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 and formed the government in the state.

Former Chief Minister Stalin was speaking at the wedding reception of Dr Kalaiyazhagi, daughter of former Tiruvarur District DMK Secretary Poondi K Kalaichelvan.

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In a veiled attack on the TVK, Stalin said, "Those who neither did any groundwork, nor met booth agents, nor appointed booth agents, nor even arranged counting agents, have nevertheless won and formed the government. There is nothing wrong with that."

He added, “By making extensive use of social media, they very easily conducted campaigns through children and through grandparents, mothers, and fathers.”

Also Read | MK Stalin makes request to new Tamil Nadu govt, sends stern message to Congress

Stalin assured that the DMK, even while serving as the Opposition, "will continue to fulfil our duty by taking our message to the people through protests and demonstrations."

Addressing a function here, Stalin listed several initiatives of his party, including conferences and work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as well.

‘It is we who continue to remain in governance’ The DMK chief, Stalin, said, "We are in the seat of governance today," while referring to a string of welfare schemes implemented during the 2021-26 DMK regime.

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After the DMK lost power in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said he had appealed to the new dispensation to continue implementing the welfare schemes launched during his party's tenure.

He recalled that he had said during the election campaign that the string of welfare schemes implemented by the DMK, including those intended for the welfare of women and students, cannot be changed in the future by anyone.

"When the new government was formed with a chance of victory, I conveyed my greetings to those who had assumed responsibility in the new administration. I also requested that the schemes implemented during the Dravidian Model government should continue to be carried forward," Stalin was quoted by ANI as saying.

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"Today, we can clearly see that the request I made has been fulfilled," he added. "Therefore, it is we who continue to remain in governance," Stalin said.

Stalin said no one can “erase the schemes that have been implemented.”

"As long as these schemes exist, the Dravidian Model government continues to exist in Tamil Nadu," he added.

The DMK chief said he was not disheartened by the defeat and reiterated that the party has set up a committee to tour all the 234 constituencies in the state to assess the ground situation and find out the reasons for the debacle.

Incidentally, Stalin himself lost to the TVK in Kolathur in Chennai.

A website, "Udanpirappin kural" has been launched to facilitate party workers and others including general public to express their opinion on the reasons for DMK's defeat.

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"We have not become disheartened by the electoral defeat. A committee has been formed, along with a dedicated website called 'Udanpirappe,' to study our shortcomings, our problems, why we lost this opportunity for victory, and why we succeeded in certain constituencies," Stalin said.

"On that platform, the general public and even those outside politics can express their opinions," he added.

Stalin appealed: "Again, only we will come to power and work with that confidence."

His concern was had his party got another opportunity to form the government, it would have implemented many more schemes and that has been scuttled.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, the DMK chief said a new government has been formed and his party will not pose trouble in them governing the state.

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But if they attacked the party, using slander to cover up their inability, the DMK will explain and expose their lies on social media.

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