Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today announced a price hike of 2.5% on its range of vehicles. This will result in an increase of ₹10,000 to Rs. 63,000 on the ex-showroom prices across the range, depending upon the model and the variant.

The price hike will be effective from April 14, 2022.

"The price revision is result of continuous increase in prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminium, palladium, etc," M&M said in a filing.

The company has taken necessary initiatives to partially offset the unprecedented hike in commodity prices to absorb the impact, passing a minimal percentage of cost increase to customers through a price revision.

The company said it is working with its sales and dealer network to communicate the new prices to their customers appropriately.

On Thursday, Mahindra shares closed 0.49% higher at ₹865 apiece on NSE.