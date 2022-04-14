M&M announces price hike for its vehicle range from 14 April

M&M announces price hike for its vehicle range from 14 April1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
- M&M said it is working with its sales and dealer network to communicate the new prices to their customers appropriately.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today announced a price hike of 2.5% on its range of vehicles. This will result in an increase of ₹10,000 to Rs. 63,000 on the ex-showroom prices across the range, depending upon the model and the variant.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today announced a price hike of 2.5% on its range of vehicles. This will result in an increase of ₹10,000 to Rs. 63,000 on the ex-showroom prices across the range, depending upon the model and the variant.
The price hike will be effective from April 14, 2022.
The price hike will be effective from April 14, 2022.
"The price revision is result of continuous increase in prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminium, palladium, etc," M&M said in a filing.
"The price revision is result of continuous increase in prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminium, palladium, etc," M&M said in a filing.
The company has taken necessary initiatives to partially offset the unprecedented hike in commodity prices to absorb the impact, passing a minimal percentage of cost increase to customers through a price revision.
The company has taken necessary initiatives to partially offset the unprecedented hike in commodity prices to absorb the impact, passing a minimal percentage of cost increase to customers through a price revision.
The company said it is working with its sales and dealer network to communicate the new prices to their customers appropriately.
The company said it is working with its sales and dealer network to communicate the new prices to their customers appropriately.
On Thursday, Mahindra shares closed 0.49% higher at ₹865 apiece on NSE.
On Thursday, Mahindra shares closed 0.49% higher at ₹865 apiece on NSE.