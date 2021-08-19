MMR, Bengaluru to lead home sales, launches: Anarock

"The residential sector was showing healthy year-on-year growth since 2017 until the latest peak year of 2019, but this trajectory was derailed by the covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, 2020 was expected to be a watershed year for the housing sector. While the second half of the year did showcase the remarkable resilience of Indian residential real estate, a new bottom for the sector was created in 2020 with housing sales plunging to nearly 1.38 lakh units while new launches dropped to 1.28 lakh units. 2020 is not a year that the industry is likely to forget very soon," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock.