MMR dips from 130 to 97 per lakh live births between 2014-16 & 2018-20: MoS health

NEW DELHI :The country has registered a significant decline in maternal mortality ratio (MMR) from 130 to 97 per lakh live births between 2014-16 and 2018-20 respectively, but there still remains to remove all bottlenecks especially at field level to ensure that every mother is cared for and consequently ensure zero preventable maternal mortality, said Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}