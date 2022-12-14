MMR dips from 130 to 97 per lakh live births between 2014-16 & 2018-20: MoS health

NEW DELHI :The country has registered a significant decline in maternal mortality ratio (MMR) from 130 to 97 per lakh live births between 2014-16 and 2018-20 respectively, but there still remains to remove all bottlenecks especially at field level to ensure that every mother is cared for and consequently ensure zero preventable maternal mortality, said Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
Aligning with the ‘Sustainable Development Goal Agenda 2030’ for maternal mortality reduction, the theme of the workshop was “Striving for zero preventable maternal mortality".
Chairing the National Maternal Health Workshop, Dr Pawar said, “India is on a positive trajectory for maternal health and child health outcomes and committed to assuring safe motherhood for all its future mothers along with steps towards providing accessible and affordable healthcare. Earlier, India was losing more than 44,000 mothers. With the implementation of “Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan", more than 3.6 crore pregnant women have received comprehensive ANC under this programme across all States and UTs."
The MoS informed, “MMR decline has been stupendous from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20. The number of states which have achieved Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets, has also now risen from six to eight."
She stressed on robust state monitoring and auditing at various levels of governance, capacity building of medical staff and accurate information disbursal. She also urged that best practices must be discussed and shared regularly. Giving the example of rapid adaptation of technology during COVID pandemic, for e.g., teleconsultations through e-sanjeevani,
Dr. Pawar said that similar innovative interventions can be implemented in our quest to achieve holistic healthcare for all.
