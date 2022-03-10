MMR, NCR rank lowest in sale of newly-launched homes in 2021, Hyderabad tops

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In 2019, sales share of newly-launched homes were lower. Of around 2.61 lakh homes sold in 2019, newly-launched homes accounted for approx. 26%. In 2020, of 1.38 lakh units sold in the top seven cities, 28% were launched during the year
BENGALURU: In 2021, Hyderabad accounted for the maximum sales share of new residential units among India's top seven cities, while Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the lowest absorption of newly launched homes.
Of the 25,410 units sold in 2021 in Hyderabad, about 55% were launched in the same year. In MMR, 76,400 units were sold in 2021, but just 26% were fresh launches. The remaining were old projects launched before 2021, according to property advisory Anarock. Similarly, NCR saw the sale of 40,050 homes last year, 30% of which is accounted to newly launched projects.
Homebuyers in the country’s top two markets of MMR and NCR remain cautious and opted for either ready or nearing completion homes, despite higher prices. However, compared to the pre-covid year of 2019, sale of newly launched units has gone up in both the property markets.
As per Anarock, NCR and MMR together account for 76% share of the 6.29 lakh delayed or stalled units across the top seven cities. These units were launched either in 2014 or before.
"End-users with a preference for ready-to-move-in or almost-complete homes continue to rule the roost. However, the demand scale is shifting gradually. Among other things, the increased sales share of newly-launched homes herald the revival of investor interest. This is significant - over the last 3-4 years, investors had more or less exited the residential real estate stage and were focusing on other asset classes," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.
Newly-launched homes are back in demand after a prolonged period, with a marked preference for ready-to-move-in units. While end-users continue to drive the housing market, and ready or soon-to-be-completed homes are still seeing the highest demand, new launches are finding takers again. Of the total 2.37 lakh homes sold in 2021 across the top 7 cities, over 34% were newly-launched units, Anarock said.
In 2019, the sales share of newly-launched homes were lower. Of around 2.61 lakh homes sold in 2019, newly-launched homes accounted for approx. 26%. In 2020, of 1.38 lakh units sold in the top seven cities, 28% were launched during the year.
“Also, well-capitalized branded developers with a reputation to protect have been ramping up their market share of new launches. Buyers are confident of such players' ability to complete their projects on time. In 2021, of 2.37 lakh new units launched in the top 7 cities, the share ratio of branded vs non-branded developers was 58:42; in 2015, the ratio was 41:59," Puri added.
