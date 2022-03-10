MMR, NCR rank lowest in sale of newly-launched homes in 2021, Hyderabad tops

Of the 25,410 units sold in 2021 in Hyderabad, about 55% were launched in the same year. In MMR, 76,400 units were sold in 2021, but just 26% were fresh launches. The remaining were old projects launched before 2021, according to property advisory Anarock. Similarly, NCR saw the sale of 40,050 homes last year, 30% of which is accounted to newly launched projects.