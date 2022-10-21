MMTC fraud case: ED seizes 149-cr jewellery during raids

Sukesh's dues were consistently mis-reported to the MMTC head office and without squaring off the existing losses, his firms continued lifting more and more gold from MMTC for their personal gain, the agency said. Thereby, it ultimately caused a loss of public money to the tune of ₹504.34 crore to the public sector enterprise. CBI has filed a charge sheet against Sukesh Gupta and others.

