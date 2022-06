MNCs offer EV lease, salaries for nannies as battle for talent rages

Amid stiff competition from Indian legacy firms and startups, and a limited talent pool, multinational companies are wooing prospective employees with perks ranging from electric car lease programmes and spot awards, to salaries for nannies.

Telcos seek level-playing field for 5G network operations

Telecom operators have asked the department of telecommunications to ensure that captive 5G networks abide by all rules and regulations concerning quality of service, security, enable lawful interception by enforcement agencies among others, while remaining completely isolated from commercial networks and are set up only by end-user enterprises instead of intermediaries and system integrators.

Bad bank rushes to avoid an extension of licence deadline

India’s bad bank is racing against time to complete its first transaction by 30 June, failing which it would have to seek an extension from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), two people aware of the development said.

India’s fishing subsidy win at WTO the start of a long fight

India's successful defence of the rights of developing countries to subsidise their fisheries at the World Trade Organization's ministerial conference signals the start of a long battle ahead.

Bharat bandh live updates: States heightened security as protest as Agnipath scheme increases

A nation wide call for Bharat Bandh today has been announced against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme.

Tokyo stocks open up after mixed US close

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.71 percent, or 183.42 points, at 26,146.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.51 percent, or 9.38 points, at 1,845.28.