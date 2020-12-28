"The captives, Global In-house centers (GICs) or Global Capability Centers (GCCs), however we classify them, have been in India for more than two decades. They have steadily grown over the years but the pace of growth has been significant in the last 5-6 years. They have rapidly expanded across cities to enable the parent global organisation’s digital transformation journey," said Anshul Jain, MD- India & SE Asia, Cushman & Wakefield.