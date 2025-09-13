MNRE may propose tax incentives for green bond buyers
Rituraj Baruah , Subhash Narayan 4 min read 13 Sept 2025, 05:00 am IST
Summary
Experts say such fiscal measures could unlock private capital and accelerate India’s energy transition.
New Delhi: In a bid to boost climate finance, the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) plans to urge the finance ministry to offer tax incentives to green bond buyers, according to two people familiar with the matter.
