MNS workers assault idli vendor over 'derogatory' remarks on Marathi speakers; warns ‘if anyone insults…’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly attacked an idli vendor for reportedly making offensive remarks about Marathi-speaking individuals in Kalyan.

The incident in Kalyan occurred on Friday afternoon outside the Royal Star Idliwala near Durga Mata Mandir. The vendor, locally known as Anna, was accused of making derogatory remarks about Marathi-speaking people, according to a report by the Times of India.

TOI reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the group allegedly attacked Anna, despite his son's attempts to protect him. He was then forced to issue a public apology with folded hands.

Speaking to the media, Rajput stated, “We (MNS) are not against Hindi, but if anyone insults Marathi speakers, MNS will teach them a lesson.”

Mumbai local train dispute over ‘Marathi’ language Meanwhile, a video from a Mumbai local train captured two women engaged in a heated dispute over language issues.

A video showing a heated exchange between two women on a crowded Mumbai local train has gone viral, igniting debate over language, regional identity, and public conduct in Maharashtra.

In the footage, one woman holding a baby insists that another passenger speak in Marathi, claiming that the language should be used in Maharashtra.

The confrontation escalates as both women begin filming each other on their phones, continuing the argument while other commuters watch.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there is no dispute between the Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities and warned against those trying to stoke tensions, ANI reported.

“I would like to advise Nishikant Dubey not to get involved in this dispute because some people deliberately want to discuss this dispute, and his speech gives them the strength to dispute. There is no such dispute between Marathi and non-Marathi in Maharashtra,” said CM Fadnavis at a press conference.

He further emphasised that Mumbai has always been a melting pot of communities.

"There is no such controversy in Mumbai either. In Mumbai, Marathi and non-Marathi people live together. They have been living together for many generations. There has never been any enmity or wrangling between them," he added, urging people to stay away from the language row, calling it “a trap.”

What sparked the Marathi language controversy?

The controversy in the State began with a government resolution (GR) issued on April 16 mandating the introduction of Hindi as a third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools. The move drew sharp criticism, with many accusing the state government of attempting to impose Hindi.