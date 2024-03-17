A mob carrying sticks and knives stormed a Gujarat University hostel and attacked foreign students from African countries, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan for allegedly offering namaz. The incident took place when students gathered inside the hostel to offer Taraweeh - a namaz offered at night during Ramazan. The angry mob not only attacked the students but also damaged their laptops, phones and bikes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking cognisance of the incident, state home minister Harsh Sanghavi has convened an urgenet meeting with senior officials, including the director general of police (DGP) of Gujarat Police and the joint commissioner of police (JCP) of the crime branch. He also directed to arrest the accused people in the case on priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The videos from the Gujarat University campus have been shared widely on social media. In the viral videos, the unidentified men can be seen attacking the students kicking their two-wheelers and damaging them. LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

The videos shared on social media also show accused people throwing stones at the hostel and hurling abuses at the foreign students. Whereas, students can be heard saying that they are “scared" and that what happened “is unacceptable". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An argument broke between 20-25 unidentified men and university students on March 16 over offering Namaz, the police have registered an FIR against the accused and action will be taken against those involved, said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik. Nearly 300 foreign students are enrolled in different courses in Gujarat University, out of them 75 stay in A Block (Hostel), he added.

“Yesterday, at around 10:30 pm a group of students were offering Namaz. Around 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering Namaz here and should instead read it in the Masjid. An argument broke out between them, stones were pelted and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside. Police took swift action and FIR has been registered against 20-25 people. Two students from Sri Lanka & Tajikistan are admitted to the hospital," he told the media on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The students said that there was no mosque on the campus, so they offered Taraweeh inside during Ramadan. The security guard of the hostel tried to control the mob but failed, said the students.

“Last night around 11 pm, 10-15 persons from outside came into our hostel campus. Three of them entered our hostel building while we were offering namaz. They told us we were not allowed to do so here and shouted slogans of Jai Shri Ram. They pushed the security guard out and then attacked the people offering namaz. When other non-Muslim foreign national students came to our help, they were also attacked," Hindustan Times quoted a student from Afghanistan.

Students also said that the police arrived half an hour after the incident, however, the mob had fled by that time. Injured students are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and have informed the embassies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has asked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about when the government will intervene in the matter to send a strong message.

