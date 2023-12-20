Death penalty for mob lynching under new criminal law, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a provision for capital punishment for committing the crime of mob lynching has been included in the new criminal laws.
While replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the three criminal code bills, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that under the new criminal laws, the government has included a provision for the death penalty for those committing the crime of mob lynching.
