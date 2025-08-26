Mobile internet, broadband network & calling services down in Jammu & Srinagar amid heavy rains

Mobile internet, broadband network and calling services are down in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on 26 August, citing damage to optical fibres at numerous places, PTI reported.

Advertisement

Technical teams have been sent to identify and resolve the issues, they mentioned. Officials added calls are not going through and mobile internet has ceased functioning across all network service providers due to "fiber cuts at multiple locations".

‘Multiple fibre cuts’ They said that fiber and landline services provided by the state-owned BSNL were also not working. The outage created difficulties for the public, as mobile phones displayed no signal, according to officials. Telecom operators asserted it was a network issue due to "multiple fibre cuts" at multiple places such as Jammu, Srinagar, including Shimla. "We will try to restore the network and services as fast as possible," they added.

Also Read | India ranks 2nd in number of internet shutdowns in 2024, top among democracies

Many on Downdetector also complained about internet outage with Jio, Vodafone, Airtel service providers. One of the users on X, who tagged concerned authorities, remarked, “cant connect with family staying in jammu and kashmir. “out of network coverage area”. SIMs arent working????” Another said, “Network issue in #Jammu may be restored soon ”, a third commented, “Lost contact with my family in Jammu, seems like network connection lost in many parts of state, prayers for #jammu.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jammu Kashmir rains Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday stated the situation in different parts of Jammu was "quite serious" after heavy downpour and asked the administration to be on high alert. Abdullah also chaired an emergency meeting to assess the flood-like situation in the Jammu division, according to an official spokesperson.

Advertisement

He told officers, “The relief and restoration works will proceed strictly as per SDRF norms. However, wherever additional requirements arise beyond these norms, I will personally ensure that further provisions are made available.”

CM Abdullah took to X and said, “The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to cover emergency restoration work and other exigences."

Advertisement

Six people were injured as a landslide hit Mata Vaishno Devi route. The pilgrimage to the shrine was suspended following the incident, officials said.

Jammu has been battered by three days of relentless rain, resulting in widespread disruption across the region.