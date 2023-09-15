Shortly after the arrest of Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the Nuh violence that occurred on July 31, the Haryana government took the decision to suspend mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the district for a duration of two days.

Notably, the government order issued for this action does not explicitly mention Khan's arrest as the reason behind this suspension. "This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 15 (10:00hrs) to September 16 (2359hrs)," says the order issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad, as reported by PTI.

"It has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, vide his request dated September 14 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquillity in the district," Prasad said.

Ferozepur Jhirka legislator Mamman Khan was identified as a suspect in an FIR filed subsequent to the communal clashes, and he was taken into custody by the Haryana Police late last night, PTI reported.

In response to Khan's arrest, sufficient police personnel have been deployed across the entire Nuh district to maintain law and order.

Additionally, stringent security measures have been implemented in the vicinity of the court complex where Khan is scheduled to be presented by the police later in the day.

In the wake of the Nuh violence, Khan had been identified as a suspect in an FIR, as disclosed by the Haryana government in a statement to the High Court last Thursday. The government further asserted that they possessed phone call records and other substantiating evidence to support the allegations against him.

According to Haryana's Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, Khan's inclusion as an accused was officially made on September 4, following a thorough examination of the available evidence. Sabharwal also emphasized to reporters that there was substantial and compelling evidence linking Khan to the case.

The Haryana government had previously taken a similar step in the previous month by suspending mobile internet services in the Nuh district. This action followed the violent incident that occurred on July 31, when a Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was targeted by mobs in Nuh.

This incident resulted in the loss of six lives, with most casualties occurring during the attack on the procession. Additionally, a cleric lost his life in a separate attack on a mosque in the adjacent Gurugram area.

