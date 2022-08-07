Mobile internet services suspended in Manipur for 5 days. Here is why

As per the order issued by Special Secretary(Home) H Gyan Prakash, some anti-social elements are trying to incite public anger by transmitting hate speeches on social media. After the vehicle was set on fire on Saturday evening, the District Magistrate of Bishnupur immediately imposed Section 144 of CrPC across the valley for two months. The measure to control unrest in the state had added to the woes of the people in the state, who had already been facing problems due to the economic blockade put by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) along the national highways of the state on Friday morning. The ATSUM is an effective body of tribal students in the state.