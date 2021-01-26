Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Kashmir Valley

Mobile internet services across Kashmir Valley have been temporarily suspended today as a precautionary measure, in view of Republic Day celebrations, ANI reports.

Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley as a security measure, in view of Republic Day celebrations. — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force in 1950.

Security measures across the country were tightened ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Militants in August 2005 had triggered an IED outside Bakshi Stadium, the main venue for Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the practice of suspending mobile phone services on Republic Day and Independence Day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via