Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Kashmir Valley
File photo. Picture for representation.

Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Kashmir Valley

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Staff Writer

Security measures across the country were tightened ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Mobile internet services across Kashmir Valley have been temporarily suspended today as a precautionary measure, in view of Republic Day celebrations, ANI reports.

Mobile internet services across Kashmir Valley have been temporarily suspended today as a precautionary measure, in view of Republic Day celebrations, ANI reports.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force in 1950.

Security measures across the country were tightened ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Militants in August 2005 had triggered an IED outside Bakshi Stadium, the main venue for Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the practice of suspending mobile phone services on Republic Day and Independence Day.

