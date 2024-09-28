Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Assam: Mobile internet services to be disabled for eight hours on Sunday, here's why

Assam: Mobile internet services to be disabled for eight hours on Sunday, here's why

Pratik Prashant Mukane

  • The decision to disabled Mobile internet services from 8.30 am was taken in view of ADR Exam across the state on Sunday, September 19.

Mobile internet service to remain shut in Assam on Sunday for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-III.

The mobile internet services will be disabled in Assam for eight hours on Sunday due to written examinations scheduled for recruitment to the vacant Class-III posts in various government establishments, said the government on Saturday.

The internet services on mobile will remain suspended from 8.30am to 4:30 pm, to maintain sanctity of the exam process.

However, the government notification clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during the aforesaid period.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has been engaged as the testing agency by the State Level Recruitment Commission to conduct the examination. The written examination will be conducted at 822 examination centres covering 27 districts of the state.

Around 7.34 lakh candidates have applied to appear in the recruitment examinations.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts — The first shift for Bachelor's Degree level Class-III posts will take place from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift for HSLC (Driver) posts from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

In a notification, the government said that it desires that the written examination should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner to select the best candidates purely on merit and no malpractices should be allowed during the examination.

Assam government noted that on earlier such occasions it has been observed that some unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different Mobile Applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X(Twitter), YouTube and Cam-scanner, which are based on Internet/Wi-Fi/ Mobile Data Connectivity.

“In the interest of holding a free, fair and transparent written examination and also to prevent the arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety, I, Shri Ajay Tewari, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department, hereby promulgate this Notification under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Mobile Wi-fi/ Mobile Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on 29th September 2024 (Sunday)." said the order.

The order stated that the violation of the promulgation would be punishable under Section 223 of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant Provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.