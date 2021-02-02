Mobile internet services to stay suspended in Haryana till 5 pm on Feb 3

Haryana Government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet services, SMS services and all dongle services in seven districts till 5 pm Wednesday.

The voice calls, however, are exempted from the suspension.

According to an official statement, the government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in the districts of Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

"Haryana Govt extends the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only Bulk SMS) & all dongle services etc on mobile networks except the voice calls in Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 3," the statement read.

According to authorities, the order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect.

The suspension has been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. All telecom service providers of Haryana including the Head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) are directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

Internet services were first suspended after violence broke out during farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. At least 122 people have so far been arrested in the national capital in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders where thousands of farmers are camping against the three farm laws passed by the BJP-led central government in September last year.

Police have erected concrete barricades, spread concertina wire and hammered long metal spikes at the key protests sites on the outskirts of the capital.

Protesting farmers’ unions have called for roads to be blocked across India on February 6 to protest against the laws as well as the crackdown against protesters and reduced farm sector allocation in the annual budget announced Monday.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via