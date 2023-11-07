Mobile internet has been suspended in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district till November 8. Officials cited security reasons and the potential for misuse of data services by ‘anti-national elements’ in the order. Telecom service providers have been asked to suspend mobile data services in the Wampora and Hunipora areas of the south Kashmir district till 7:00 pm on Wednesday.

As per the instructions shared by the Kashmir Zone ADGP, mobile data will remain suspended within a three km radius of these areas from 7 pm on November 5 till 7 pm on November 8.

The development came even as the Jammu and Kashmir police announced a reward of ₹10 lakh each for tip-offs pertaining to recent targeted attacks by militants. Both civilians and police officials had been attacked at different locations on three consecutive days at the end of October.

Police Inspector Masroor Ali Wani was critically injured on October 29 when a lone terrorist shot at him while he was playing cricket in Srinagar. The next day a non-local labourer was shot dead in the Trumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama. Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad was shot dead outside his residence in the Wailoo Kralpora area of Baramulla a day after that.

“Information about the attacker or his associates or helpers or harbourers of the attacker can be shared with any police officer you trust including SSP Baramulla, SSP Srinagar or SSP Pulwama," the police urged in a notice.

The police had also attached two residential houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts last week for harbouring militants. The house in Kulgam was the site of an encounter in which Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar Thakur and an army personnel were killed in 2019. The other house in Pulwama was where an encounter led to the killing of then Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Commander Riyaz Naikoo.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.