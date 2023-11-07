Mobile internet suspended in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district till November 8
Kashmir Zone ADGP orders suspension of mobile data services in Wampora and Hunipora areas of Pulwama district till Wednesday evening.
Mobile internet has been suspended in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district till November 8. Officials cited security reasons and the potential for misuse of data services by ‘anti-national elements’ in the order. Telecom service providers have been asked to suspend mobile data services in the Wampora and Hunipora areas of the south Kashmir district till 7:00 pm on Wednesday.