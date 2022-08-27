Mobile internet to be suspended in Assam on Sunday for exams in govt departments

Mobile internet to be suspended in Assam on Sunday for exams in govt departments2 min read . 10:46 PM IST
To conduct free and fair exams in govt departments, the internet services will be suspended in several districts of Assam for four hours
The mobile internet services will be suspended in several districts of Assam on Sunday as the state government will conduct a written exam for grade III posts in various departments. The internet will be suspended to ensure free and fair exams.
The local administration also issued prohibitory orders under Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, as precautionary security measures.
The chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also reviewed the preparations for the exam on Saturday.
On 21 August also, mobile internet services were suspended in 25 districts of Assam when the state conducted exams for grade IV posts. It was to ensure that no candidate indulges in cheating with the help of the internet.
The state will conduct the final phase of the exams for grade IV posts on 11 September. So far, no suspension of internet order has been issued for that day.
Guwahati High Court refused to stay the order of suspension of mobile internet as a writ petition was filed against the order. The administration has also issued orders under Section 144 which prohibited the gathering of people, other than candidates, scribes, and officials within 100 meters of exam centers.
The chief minister took stock of the preparations for the exam via an online meeting with government officials. An official release informed that he gave strict instructions to ensure that nobody resorted to unfair means in the exam. He asked officials to ensure that the exam is completed in a seamless way as it went on 21 August.
Sarma also asked officials to ensure traffic management in their areas before and after the exam and make sure that no candidate faces any difficulty in reaching the centre. The chief minister was apprised of the arrangements by DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal Secretary Niraj Verma, and other officials.
Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed that the government machinery will turn efficient if government positions are filled with people selected on merit. He also added that it will be crucial in transforming Assam into one of the most developed and progressive states in the country.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is conducting exams for nearly 30,000 posts in the Grade III and IV categories. The board is expecting more than 14.30 lakh candidates to appear in the exams.
Section 144 of CrPC was also imposed within a 100-meter radius of the SEBA office till the board receives, deposit and scrutinize the answer scripts of candidates.
With Inputs From PTI.
