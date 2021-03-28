Electronics manufacturers are struggling to meet the eligibility targets set by the Indian government’s new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. 15 of the 16 PLI applicants won’t be able to fulfill the targets, according to a letter sent by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) to the Indian government on March 27. The scheme, which is meant to drive scale in India’s mobile manufacturing sector, offers companies 4-6% cash incentives for incremental sales over the base year of 2019-20.

“During our review meeting of the PLI Scheme with the stakeholders, we are informed that except one, all other smartphone PLI applicants, in spite of their best efforts, are facing numerous challenges in fulfilling the qualification criteria of the scheme in FY 2020-21," the letter said. The industry body requested the government to revise the base year to 2020-21 and pay out PLI benefits for the next five years, till 2025-26.

According to industry executives, a global shortage in chips is one of the biggest factors for this shortfall. Semiconductor companies worldwide have been struggling to keep up with the post-pandemic demand. Additionally, the sanctions placed on Chinese telecom giant Huawei by the United States (US) has also affected the chip market. In a letter to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on March 27, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), said this geopolitical event has impacted the entire industry.

“There is difficulty in meeting targets because of a series of events, the latest being chip shortage. Even if one chip is short, you cannot load the product on to the production line, because it is so highly automated," said George Paul, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT) in India.

Additionally, China’s early recovery from the pandemic has also impacted the supply of components and equipment for other companies. “China, at this time, was exporting finished goods to meet a sharp hike in global demand and placed undue restrictions on export of components, since its own industry was short on components in the face of the expected steep rise in global demand starting August 2020," the ICEA letter claimed.

Travel restrictions, delays in supply of capital goods, and a global shortage of containers are other reasons for the failure to meet targets. “If we’re short by 100 million, allow us to cover it next year. Things like that have to be worked out," said Paul. “Having brought out the PLI you have to be flexible, particularly in this industry which is so fluid and dynamic. In some of the traditional industries things don’t change very fast, you have more time. Here, if you bring out a phone three months late, you’re as good as a dead duck," said Paul. “The openness to take input from industry on the challenges and taking quick decisions is critical for PLI to succeed," he added.

The PLI scheme, which had been announced in October last year, allowed companies only a few months to meet targets. The PLI companies had to meet targets by March 31 this year. While this reduced time frame was factored into the scheme, the above-mentioned constraints have made the actual time frame even shorter.

