Mobile manufacturers struggle to meet targets set in India’s new PLI scheme

Travel restrictions, delays in supply of capital goods, and a global shortage of containers are other reasons for the failure to meet targets. “If we’re short by 100 million, allow us to cover it next year. Things like that have to be worked out," said Paul. “Having brought out the PLI you have to be flexible, particularly in this industry which is so fluid and dynamic. In some of the traditional industries things don’t change very fast, you have more time. Here, if you bring out a phone three months late, you’re as good as a dead duck," said Paul. “The openness to take input from industry on the challenges and taking quick decisions is critical for PLI to succeed," he added.