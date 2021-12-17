The exports of mobile phones have increased from $0.2 billion in 2017-18 to $1.7 billion in 2021 (April 21-September 21), Commerce and Industry Minister of State Anupriya Patel said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

She said the imports of mobile phones also decreased from $3.5 billion in 2017-18 to $0.5 billion in 2021 (April 21-September 21).

She said the government has taken various steps to boost the domestic mobile phone production. She said steps including Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for large scale electronics manufacturing, PLI for IT hardware, the scheme for promotion of manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors (SPECS), modified electronics manufacturing clusters (EMC 2.0) under the National Policy on Electronics, 2019, which envisages to position India as a global hub for electronics, system design and manufacturing (ESDM), are expected to increase the domestic manufacturing and export of electronics goods, including mobile phones.

Moreover, the foreign direct investment (FDI) up to 100 per cent under the automatic route is permitted for electronics manufacturing subject to applicable laws, she said.

The Centre has also notified the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) to promote domestic value addition in mobile phones and their sub-assemblies or parts manufacturing, she said.

As per the minister, the tariff structure has also been rationalised to promote domestic manufacturing of electronic goods, including cellular mobile phones.

