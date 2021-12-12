The Tamil Nadu police on Sunday sent the mobile phone of the person who had video graphed the helicopter crash leading to the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others for forensic examination.

A local wedding photographer from Coimbatore Joe had gone to Katteri area in the hilly Nilgiris district along with his friend Nazar and some of his family members to click photographs on December 8.

Out of curiosity he had recorded the video of the ill-fated helicopter on his mobile phone, apparently moments before it crashed. Earlier, the video of the chopper disappearing into the fog has since gone viral in the social media.

The district police have collected Joe's mobile phone and sent it to forensic lab in Coimbatore, as part of investigation in the case.

A probe is also underway to ascertain why the photographer and few others with him had gone to the dense forest region, which is a prohibited area due to the frequent movement of wild animals, they said.

The police department has also sought details relating to weather and temperature in the region on the fateful day, from the Meterological department in Chennai.

Besides, police are questioning witnesses to gather clues about the crash, they said. General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter crashed in a wooded valley at Katteri-Nanjappanchathram area in Coonoor on Wednesday.

Additionally, IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry (CoI) to probe the crash, which took place when the defence chief was on his way to the Wellington-based Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) where he was to deliver a lecture.

Besides General Rawat and his wife, those who lost their lives were, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan (pilot), Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh (co-pilot), Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Rana Pratap Das, JWO Arakkal Pradeep, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh and Naik Jitendra Kumar.

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is hospitalised in a Bengaluru-based military hospital. The officer's condition is reported to be ‘critical.'

