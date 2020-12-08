New Delhi: With the chances of a coronavirus vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he said. "It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said.

He did not provide details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 today.

Also read: Why farm politics doesn't win elections in India

On Monday, PM Modi had said that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine while inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. Before ending his speech, the prime minister said, "One thing, which I will definitely remind you is that the wait for a vaccine is on but in the past few days, I have met scientists, and feel that the country will not have to wait too long for it."

Three leading coronavirus vaccine developers have applied for emergency use authorization in India

Pfizer Inc, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied for emergency use authorization in India. While Pfizer India has applied to drug regulator for permission to import its experimental mRNA vaccine for sale and distribution without the requirement for local clinical trials, Serum Institute of India Ltd, AstraZeneca's India vaccine partner, has applied for emergency use authorisation using data from Phase-III trials that were conducted locally, as well as in Brazil and the UK. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has sought nod Covaxin which is being indigenously developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via