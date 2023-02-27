Mobile users may get relief from spam texts1 min read . 11:42 PM IST
Trai also ordered telcos to disallow commercial calls and texts from being placed using regular mobile numbers.
Trai also ordered telcos to disallow commercial calls and texts from being placed using regular mobile numbers.
Mobile users may get relief from spam texts
Mobile users may get relief from spam texts
Gulveen Aulakh
Gulveen Aulakh
gulveen.aulakh@livemint.com
gulveen.aulakh@livemint.com
Tanla Platforms Ltd is in talks with more Indian telecom operators to offer its anti-phishing solution on text messages that it claims will reduce the growing number of spam, smishing, and phishing cases, which impact millions of mobile phone users daily.
Tanla Platforms Ltd is in talks with more Indian telecom operators to offer its anti-phishing solution on text messages that it claims will reduce the growing number of spam, smishing, and phishing cases, which impact millions of mobile phone users daily.
Chief executive Uday Reddy said in an interview that one of the telcos is already using the solution called Wisely ATP on its network. He didn’t name the company.
Chief executive Uday Reddy said in an interview that one of the telcos is already using the solution called Wisely ATP on its network. He didn’t name the company.
Reddy said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is testing the platform for its efficacy. “It will be deployed as part of the telecom service providers’ core network, by which the AI/ML engine can monitor all messages while complying with data security and privacy rules," he said.
Reddy said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is testing the platform for its efficacy. “It will be deployed as part of the telecom service providers’ core network, by which the AI/ML engine can monitor all messages while complying with data security and privacy rules," he said.
He added that the solution’s API would be opened up to different apps so they can create their own solutions. “We’ve tied up with Truecaller with its 230-240 million users. If anyone is scamming Truecaller user in India, our platform will alert them," he said. Globally, $55 billion has been siphoned off by phishing attacks. India is among the top five countries being inflicted with spam; the others being the US and UK, where 3 out of 10 people are attacked by phishing every month.
He added that the solution’s API would be opened up to different apps so they can create their own solutions. “We’ve tied up with Truecaller with its 230-240 million users. If anyone is scamming Truecaller user in India, our platform will alert them," he said. Globally, $55 billion has been siphoned off by phishing attacks. India is among the top five countries being inflicted with spam; the others being the US and UK, where 3 out of 10 people are attacked by phishing every month.
Telecom regulator, Trai, is doubling down on reducing the rising cases of spam and phishing adversely affecting mobile phone users through unsolicited communications. Last week, it issued directives to telcos to reverify the SMS headers under which commercial SMS messages were being sent since the regulator’s existing systems were being circumvented to deliver spam messages.
Telecom regulator, Trai, is doubling down on reducing the rising cases of spam and phishing adversely affecting mobile phone users through unsolicited communications. Last week, it issued directives to telcos to reverify the SMS headers under which commercial SMS messages were being sent since the regulator’s existing systems were being circumvented to deliver spam messages.
Trai also ordered telcos to disallow commercial calls and texts from being placed using regular mobile numbers.
Trai also ordered telcos to disallow commercial calls and texts from being placed using regular mobile numbers.
While these regulations are among the strictest in the world, swindlers have become more sophisticated and are increasingly using innovative ways to lure consumers. One of the popular ways is sending cautionary messages of users’ electricity bill default and warning of disconnection, followed by a link to make the required payment. Yet another is pretending to be a credit card company or bank, and asking users to verify their KYC (know your customer) details to ensure continuity of services.
While these regulations are among the strictest in the world, swindlers have become more sophisticated and are increasingly using innovative ways to lure consumers. One of the popular ways is sending cautionary messages of users’ electricity bill default and warning of disconnection, followed by a link to make the required payment. Yet another is pretending to be a credit card company or bank, and asking users to verify their KYC (know your customer) details to ensure continuity of services.
Nitin Singhal, managing director of Sinch India, a cloud communications firm, said while companies like itself had anti-phishing and firewall tech capabilities that have been provided to many telcos globally, it was not introducing it in India since domestic telcos already had the capabilities.
Nitin Singhal, managing director of Sinch India, a cloud communications firm, said while companies like itself had anti-phishing and firewall tech capabilities that have been provided to many telcos globally, it was not introducing it in India since domestic telcos already had the capabilities.
“Trai’s directions to stop the misuse of headers and message templates and to curb unauthorized promotions using telecom resources is a positive step in the interest of consumers, and would prevent them from receiving undesired communications," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents telcos Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.
“Trai’s directions to stop the misuse of headers and message templates and to curb unauthorized promotions using telecom resources is a positive step in the interest of consumers, and would prevent them from receiving undesired communications," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents telcos Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.
“The telecom service providers are already working on this aspect with the regulator, and we hope to be able to provide as much support as possible to help in this regard," he said.
“The telecom service providers are already working on this aspect with the regulator, and we hope to be able to provide as much support as possible to help in this regard," he said.
Tanla’s Reddy said the regulatory sandbox which will get signed off this week, will permit telcos to know the origins of the spam or phished messages and where all it has been sent to, enabling them with information which can then be shared with financial regulators, banks, law enforcement agencies among others, for putting a stop to it.
Tanla’s Reddy said the regulatory sandbox which will get signed off this week, will permit telcos to know the origins of the spam or phished messages and where all it has been sent to, enabling them with information which can then be shared with financial regulators, banks, law enforcement agencies among others, for putting a stop to it.
“The platform is integrated with different partners, including Whatsapp, who will get intimated the moment a spam or phishing attempt takes place through them. The proof of concept has also been shared with three banks – HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak," he said.
“The platform is integrated with different partners, including Whatsapp, who will get intimated the moment a spam or phishing attempt takes place through them. The proof of concept has also been shared with three banks – HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak," he said.
The banks can provide approved message templates or whitelist, which the system will not stop but it will block any unapproved messages that may carry the banks’ names or templates using blockchain, hence curbing phishing attempts from the non-telco end.
The banks can provide approved message templates or whitelist, which the system will not stop but it will block any unapproved messages that may carry the banks’ names or templates using blockchain, hence curbing phishing attempts from the non-telco end.