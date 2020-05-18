Mobility lower in richer, high-burden states, Google data shows

Google provides footfall data for six common location types such as workplaces, grocery and pharmacy, parks and transit locations in its community mobility reports. The data is available for all states since mid-February. Footfalls were compared with those between 3 January and 6 February, when outbreaks outside China were still limited. A figure of minus 60% for a public location meant that for every 100 people who went there on that day of the week in the reference period, only 30 did on the given date. The data is based on GPS signals from smartphones and hence captures mobility in high-smartphone usage localities better than others. Yet, in the absence of any credible official estimate, it provides an alternative metric to measure the extent of mobility across different parts of the country.