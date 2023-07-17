Mobility options for consumers key to environment sustainability, efficient resource utilization

New Delhi: Strategies aimed at promoting Mobility as a Service (MaaS) should prioritize seamless integration and offer multiple options to consumers to encourage the adoption of shared mobility, according to a report released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The report, titled “MaaS (Mobility as a Service)," recommends the establishment of a first loss fund mechanism to facilitate increased lending for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs).

Conducted in collaboration with OMI, the report is part of a series titled “Roadmap for Future Mobility 2030." It underscores the importance of a reliable and high-quality transport system as a fundamental requirement for users.

The report highlighted the need to understand the real costs associated with different transport choices. The implementation of complementary measures such as congestion pricing, environmental charges, and differentiated parking prices is expected to contribute to the growth of the sector.

Vipin Sondhi, chairperson of the CII National Committee on Future Mobility and former MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland and JCB, said, “Technology shifts like electric mobility and service reimaginations like Mobility as a Service (MaaS) can strengthen our resolve to decarbonize transport and mobility."

He emphasized the evolving interaction between EVs and the power distribution sector, highlighting the need for the transport sector to adapt to these changes.

The report added that MaaS can play a crucial role in expanding the range of transportation options available to underserved populations, thereby increasing access to employment opportunities, education, healthcare, and other essential services.

Shreyas Shibulal, co-chairperson of the core group on MaaS and founder director of Micelio, commented on the report, stating that MaaS offers a comprehensive approach to mobility. He further highlighted the significance of MaaS in the context of environmental sustainability and efficient resource utilization, particularly as countries worldwide strive to transition to cleaner fuels.

The report includes key recommendations to unlock the benefits of MaaS. It highlights the need for clarity on regulatory issues related to bike taxis and the classification of bikes as commercial vehicles. Additionally, the report underlines the importance of showcasing the benefits of bike taxis in terms of decongestion, affordability, and providing commuters with more transportation choices.

Addressing the challenges associated with vehicle financing in the context of electric mobility, the report has suggested presenting options to bridge the cost gap and bring EVs on par with the cost of contemporary internal combustion engines.

The report also called for implementation of a scrappage policy to address the issue of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). This policy would create additional benefits for commercial vehicles transitioning to electric vehicle adoption. It would help reduce the principal amount on new vehicles, thereby decreasing the interest quantum paid by vehicle partners.