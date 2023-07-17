Mobility options for consumers key to environment sustainability, efficient resource utilization

Mobility options for consumers key to environment sustainability, efficient resource utilization1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 05:21 PM IST
The implementation of complementary measures such as congestion pricing, environmental charges, and differentiated parking prices is expected to contribute to the growth of the sector
New Delhi: Strategies aimed at promoting Mobility as a Service (MaaS) should prioritize seamless integration and offer multiple options to consumers to encourage the adoption of shared mobility, according to a report released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
