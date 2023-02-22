NEW DELHI : There is a need to mobilize resources and partnerships toward a bold and transformative approach to climate action, said Sultan Al Jaber, COP 28 UAE President-Designate.

Speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in New Delhi, Al Jaber said that India’s has a prominent global role. “The country, which assumes the Presidency of the G20 this year, is soon to become the world’s third largest economy."

He added that India’s sustainable development is critical, not just for India, but for the whole world. “The country’s goal of adding 500GW of clean energy in the next seven years is a powerful statement of intent. And, as one of the largest investors in renewables, the UAE will explore all opportunities for partnership with India to contribute to its high growth, low carbon pathway."

Recognizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as guiding India on its path to a sustainable future, Jaber said that UAE supports India’s G20 focus on transformative action towards a cleaner, greener, and bluer future, with just and equitable growth for all.

The President-designate further said that the UAE takes on the role of COP 28 with humility, a deep sense of responsibility and great sense of urgency. “UAE is committed to the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius."

He stressed that the goal of keeping 1.5 alive is non-negotiable. “It is clear that business as usual won’t get us there. We need a paradigm shift in our approach to mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage."

Reflecting on the key pillars of climate negotiations, Al Jaber outlined key priorities across mitigation and adaptation. “On mitigation, we need to rapidly build the clean energy systems of tomorrow, while making the energy systems of today much cleaner. We must triple renewable energy capacity, double hydrogen production, expand nuclear power, improve battery storage, scale up carbon capture and enhance efficiency. And we need to accelerate an energy transition that leaves no one behind, particularly the 800 million people, across the Global South who have no access today."

He added that we need to transform food systems, that account for one third of global emissions. “Embrace Agri-Tech to feed a growing planet on a limited carbon budget. And enhance water use so that everyone on this planet has access to safe drinking water. At COP28, transforming our food and water systems will be given the same attention as transitioning our energy and industrial systems. We need to advance on all fronts at the same time."

The President-designate said that there is a need to support those impacted by climate change and boost support for adaptation. “We also need to embrace nature-based solutions."

“On adaptation, COP28 must conclude the Global Goal on Adaptation, and finalize agreement around doubling adaptation finance. TERI has been at the forefront of pushing for this goal, which will help protect vulnerable communities across the Global South," Al Jaber added.

He said that as a nation, and as the COP28 Presidency, we share India’s firm belief that safeguarding and respecting nature is a fundamental obligation. The UAE has always embedded environmental protection, respect for nature, and climate action into our development strategy.