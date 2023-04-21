MoCA debuts 5th round of regional connectivity scheme

MoCA debuts 5th round of regional connectivity scheme2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:49 PM IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has begun the fifth round of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) to further improve connection to rural and regional parts of the nation and attain last-mile connectivity after the first four rounds of bidding were successful.
