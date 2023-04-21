MoCA debuts 5th round of regional connectivity scheme

The earlier stage length constraint of 600 km has been eliminated and there are no restrictions on the distance between the origin and destination of the trip in UDAN 5.0, which concentrates on Category-2 (20-80 seats) and Category-3 (>80 seats). There will be no set routes available and the viability gap funding (VGF) will be capped at 600 km stage length for both Priority and Non-Priority sectors, up from the previous cap of 500 km. Under UDAN 5.0, only airline-proposed network and individual route proposals would be taken into account.