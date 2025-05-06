Mock Drill in India: Blackouts and air raid sirens – how Delhi, Lucknow, other cities are gearing up for May 7 exercise

The Union Government has scheduled a nationwide civic defence drill popularly known as a mock drill on May 7 across states and Union Territories (UTs). The exercise is being done amid heightening tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam.

The mock drill is expected to be conducted across 244 Civil Defence districts in 9 States and Union Territories. The exercise will be carried out at few selected sites in these Civil Defence districts to be decided by local administration.

The exact details will come after the crucial meeting of Home Secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi to coordinate civil defence preparedness across the country. Chief Secretaries and Civil Defence Chiefs of various states, with special focus on 244 designated Civil Defence Districts notified in 2010, took part in the meeting.

During the drills, air raid warning sirens will be activated while civilians and students will be trained in civil defence to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

In some areas, the measures would also include a crash blackout, early camouflaging of vital installations and updating of evacuation plans and their rehearsal. The last such drill was conducted in India in 1971, ahead of the India-Pakistan war.

These 244 districts are located across India, including border states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, and the North East. At least 100 of the 244 locations have been identified as highly sensitive.

The Home Secretary’s meeting also discussed how to train civilians for emergency scenarios, according to news reports. Public response to air raid sirens, actions to take during blackouts, and the readiness of essential supplies was the focus of the meeting, these reports said.

But what will actually happen during the mock drill. How are diffirent cities preparing for the exercise? Here is a Mint primer.

What the mock drill on May 7 means for the public? Basically the idea behind the mock drill is to prepare citizens for any war like situation. It is not a sign of panic. The drill allows both the authorities and the public to understand their roles better. Officials are expected to assess the outcome and make improvements if needed.

What will happen on May 7? On May 7, the drills will be carried out across officially notified Civil Defence districts in coordination with district authorities. Participants will include Civil Defence wardens, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members, and students from schools and colleges.

Citizens may experience short-term power cuts, blackout simulations, loud sirens, and restricted access to certain public areas. Traic may also be diverted temporarily in some cities. These are part of a controlled exercise and not actual threats.

Cold war-era Exercise Civil defence measures like these were commonly used during the Cold War. At that time, countries prepared for possible air raids and nuclear attacks by running blackout and evacuation drills. At that time, countries prepared for possible air raids and nuclear attacks.

What you may experience during mock drill on May 7? Citizens may experience temporary blackouts, suspension of mobile signals, or traffic diversions. Authorities may also conduct evacuation exercises or hold public announcements.

In some areas, police and paramilitary forces may simulate a war-like emergency.

The exercise may be broked down into following components:

1-Air Raid Sirens: Sirens will be activated to check public alert systems. These serve as warnings in case of incoming aerial threats, allowing people time to take cover.

2-Crash Blackouts: Cities may switch off visible lights to mimic blackout conditions used during wars. This reduces the risk of detection during night-time airstrikes.

3-Camouflage Exercises: Critical installations — including communication towers, power plants, and military areas — will undergo camouage operations to test concealment techniques from aerial or satellite monitoring.

4-Evacuation Drills: Authorities will simulate evacuations from high-risk zones to safer locations. These drills help identify logistical issues and improve response time.

5-Civilian Training Sessions: Schools, colleges, and community centres will host awareness sessions. These will teach people how to nd shelter, use basic rst aid, and stay calm during emergencies.

How are major cities preparing for mock drill? Delhi: In the national capital, education minister Ashish Sood hailed the the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) call to conduct nationwide mock drills on May 7. He said, “Such announcements have been made for the first time after 1971, and we are ready." "The people of Delhi are with PM Narendra Modi and his call with all their hearts,” Ashish Sood told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The Delhi government is finalising a list of sites where these drills will be carried out on Wednesday.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Civil Defence, Police and local administration rehearsed a mock drill exercise in Lucknow's Police Lines, following MHA's order for nationwide mock drills on May 7

“Information has been received from the central govt regarding a mock drill on 7th May. 19 districts have been identified (in UP), one district is in A category, 2 districts are in C category, and the rest are in B category,” Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI.

“Keeping the sensitivity of this place in mind, the administration has given this order that this mock drill will be conducted along with civil administration, Police administration, Fire Services, Disaster Response Force, so that we can deal with any kind of emergency situations... the local administration will decide timings...” he said,

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar Police in coordination with Tourist Police and teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a comprehensive mock drill in Dal Lake on Tuesday. The exercise focused on response preparedness for contingency scenarios like boat capsizing and drowning incidents.

The team of Srinagar Police, Tourist Police and SDRF personnel, equipped with necessary resources and gear, practiced rescue and response procedures in real-time with the aim to mitigate effective rescue and response measures during contingent situations in accordance with established guidelines and safety protocols.

Chandigarh, Punjab: On May 7 mock drills to be held across the country, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told news agencies that, "Mock drills will be conducted in 20 districts of the state. Teams of Civil Defence, Punjab Police, along with the Union Home Ministry will conduct mock drills tomorrow. We have to protect our 500km border and citizens."

What are India’s Civil Defence districts? The MHA order categorically says that the drill will be carried out in Civil Defence districts —designated areas for organising and executing emergency response strategies. These districts play a crucial role in training volunteers, managing local responses, and ensuring seamless coordination among civilian and security forces during crises.

Mock drill exercise is not necessarily indicative of an imminent conflict. It’s longstanding framework under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968 — regulations dating back to the Cold War era. The relevance this time is hostilities between India and Pakistan post Pahalgam terror attack.

Civil Defence districts are designated regions where the government exercises and implements civil defence programs. These districts serve as administrative and operational hubs for preparedness activities in case of emergencies like wars, air raids, missile strikes, or large-scale terror attacks.

The role of these districts is to organise resources, train civilians and volunteers, and coordinate responses involving multiple government and civilian agencies.

What is the role of civil defence districts? The primary role of these districts is to carry out following functions:

-Conducting blackout and evacuation drills.

-Managing coordination with Home Guards, NCC, NSS, NYKS, police, and local authorities.

-Organising public awareness campaigns and shelter planning

How are 244 Civil Defence Districts categorised? India’s 244 Civil Defence districts are selected based on strategic importance and vulnerability assessments. The categorisation takes into account multiple criteria such as:

-Proximity to international borders: Districts in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir.

-Presence of critical infrastructure: Areas with defense establishments, power grids, ports, and communication networks.

-Urban density and population risk: Large cities like metros.

-Coastal areas: Coastal districts, particularly those exposed to maritime threats.

