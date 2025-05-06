Mock drill, missile tests: How India, Pakistan focus on military prowess as fear of ‘war’ looms

From a series of bans to ceasefire violations to 'historic' mock drills -- India and Pakistan seem to be now shifting their focus to military prowess as tension between the two neighbours simmers.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan downgraded their diplomatic ties and have now been conducting test missile launches and military exercises to maintain military and "civil defense" preparedness.

Here's how India and Pakistan have been showcasing their combat readiness:

1. 'Historic' Mock drills India's Ministry of Home Affairs asked several states to conduct mock drills for effective civil defence on May 7. A drill of such scale was last conducted in 1971, just before India went to war with Pakistan.

The measures to be taken during the drill include:

> Operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens

> Training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack"

> Provision of crash black out measures

> Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants/installations

> Updation of evacuation plan and its rehearsal

2. Indian military > On May 5, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

MIGM is designed to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said "the system will further enhance undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy," the release read.

"The system is an advanced underwater naval mine developed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories - High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh," a release from the Ministry of Defence read.

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct combat firing (with reduced explosive) of indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine

> On May 03, DRDO successfully carried out maiden flight-trials of stratospheric airship platform from the Sheopur trial site in Madhya Pradesh. "...The airship was launched carrying an instrumental payload to an altitude of around 17 km," as per an official release.

> On April 28, the Centre and France signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the procurement of 26 Rafale Aircraft (22 Single-Seater and four Twin-Seater) for the Indian Navy. It includes Training, Simulator, Associated Equipment, Weapons and Performance-Based Logistics. It also includes additional equipment for the existing Rafale fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

> On April 27, the Indian Navy said its ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to "revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike."

The Indian Navy stands combat ready, "credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," it posted on X.

3. Pakistani military Pakistan tested two missile launches since Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan earlier claimed it conducted a ‘successful’ training launch of the Abdali Weapon System— a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres as part of Ex INDUS.

Later on May 5, Pakistan said it conducted a "successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile" on Monday amid escalating tensions with India over the Pahalgam terror attack.

4. Unprovoked firings Pakistan has been conducting "unprovoked firing" across the Line of Control (LoC) for the last 12 days, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army. In a statement on Tuesday, May 6, the Indian Army said Pakistan violated ceasefire on the intervening night of May 5-6 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

5. India, Pakistan impose bans India took a series of strong actions against Pakistan after at least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack last week. From halting the Indus Waters Treaty to banning Pakistani YouTube channels and movies, India took a slew of countermeasures against Pakistan over its support for cross-border terrorism.

In retaliation to India's measures, Pakistan also announced decisions while “vehemently rejecting” New Delhi's actions. Read here a recap of decisions India and Pakistan took in week 1.

Fear of 'war' Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after 26 people were killed in the terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region on April 22.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, is believed to be behind terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Following the attack, India took a slew of actions against Pakistan, blaming the latter for harbouring terrorists and getting involved in cross-border terrorism.

Later, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of an "all-out war" between the two countries. "If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war," Asif had told Sky News in the interview around April 24.

Asif said on Monday, May 5, that India could carry out a military strike at any moment along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. “There are reports that India may strike at any point along the LoC… New Delhi will be given a befitting reply,” the minister was quoted by news agency PTI as saying in Islamabad.