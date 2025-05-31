Mock Drill today LIVE Updates: Operation Shield civil defence exercise to take place from 5 pm today in five states

Mock Drill LIVE updates: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir will witness civil defence exercises or mock drills today. It last happened on May 7 across the nation a day prior to Operation Sindoor when India hit 9 terror bases in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives.
Earlier, the mock drill was scheduled to take place on May 29; however, it was postponed due to “administrative reasons”.
According to a government press release, it will begin at 5 pm across districts in bordering states.
"It is requested to plan and organize the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield" on 31.05.2025 at 1700 Hrs onwards (the exact time may be suited as per local convenience) by involving all local administration and stakeholders. An action taken report in this regard may be shared with this directorate," the release stated.
Besides, air raid sirens will be activated and blackouts will be observed for certain time.
Stay tuned to LiveMint.com for live updates on mock drill under Operation Shield today in certain states of India
Punjab's Special Director General of Police, Sanjeev Kalra, stated the exercise would include all districts and simulate large-scale emergency situations beginning at 6 pm. “The mock drill is a part of Operation Shield and is being conducted in all districts of the bordering states on the Western border. The mock drill will be conducted by 6 pm. Blackout measures, rescue measures, fire services are a part of the mock drill...The representatives of the armed forces will also be involved in it,” ANI quoted him as saying.
The mock drill will consist of “Civil Defence Wardens/Volunteers stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides” in executing different Civil Defence measures against enemy aircraft, drones and missile attacks.
The government press statement issued on 29 May noted several shortcomings in the previous exercise. It stated that the current drill aims to address these critical gaps and "augment the Civil Defence preparedness against the hostile attack".