Mock Drill today LIVE Updates: Operation Shield civil defence exercise to take place from 5 pm today in five states

Mock Drill LIVE updates: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir will witness civil defence exercises or mock drills today. It last happened on May 7 across the nation a day prior to Operation Sindoor when India hit 9 terror bases in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives.

Earlier, the mock drill was scheduled to take place on May 29; however, it was postponed due to “administrative reasons”.

According to a government press release, it will begin at 5 pm across districts in bordering states.

"It is requested to plan and organize the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield" on 31.05.2025 at 1700 Hrs onwards (the exact time may be suited as per local convenience) by involving all local administration and stakeholders. An action taken report in this regard may be shared with this directorate," the release stated.

Besides, air raid sirens will be activated and blackouts will be observed for certain time.

