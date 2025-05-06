Mock Drills in India: Lucknow civil defence, police, local administration conduct rehearsals ahead of May 7

Mock drill exercise in India: The Civil Defence in Lucknow along with the police and local administration rehearsed mock drill exercises in the police lines area of the city on Tuesday after a home ministry notification about the same.

The mock drills in India are scheduled to be carried out across India as per the instructions of the Union Home Ministry, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and injured many.

A video of the civil defence, police and local administration rehearsing for the mock drill is going viral on social media ahead of May 7.

Mock drills in Lucknow The video shows the officials engaged in the mock drill rehearsing what to do in case of a potential attack. They were also seen providing mock assistance to ‘injured’ people in case of an attack.

“Nationwide mock drills will be held tomorrow. Civil Defence, Police and local administration are preparing for it today,” a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The administration also conducted an air raid siren test as a part of a rehearsal for a mock drill in India exercise.

“We are a disciplined team. We know what to do and what not to do. We will clearly show what is to be done when there is a bomb threat. We are making the public aware - how can one take shelter in the open, and if you are in the house, what corner should you choose to take shelter? We will also raise sirens in case of a blackout announcement. We should keep torches at our house for some ease,” chief warden of civil defence Amarnath Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.

What is a mock drill? Mock drills are conducted as a practice exercise to make people, organisations, and authorities ready for emergency situations in real life including fires, earthquakes, medical emergencies, or terrorist attacks.

Authorities are able to judge effectiveness of emergency plans and identify weaknesses to make necessary changes by conducting a mock drill.

Why is India conducting mock drill on May 7? The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday, given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a home ministry communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

